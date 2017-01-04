7-Eleven employee in Lodi reports knifepoint holdup
Police are searching for a white male in his early 20s after he allegedly held up the 7-Eleven on Main Street early this morning, Jan 4. 7-Eleven employee reports he was robbed at knife-point Police are searching for a white male in his early 20s after he allegedly held up the 7-Eleven on Main Street early this morning, Jan 4. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2hTWF5M At least two suspects posed as water company employees last week in order to burglarize the home of an elderly Clifton resident, authorities said.
