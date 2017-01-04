7-Eleven employee in Lodi reports kni...

7-Eleven employee in Lodi reports knifepoint holdup

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: NorthJersey.com

Police are searching for a white male in his early 20s after he allegedly held up the 7-Eleven on Main Street early this morning, Jan 4. 7-Eleven employee reports he was robbed at knife-point Police are searching for a white male in his early 20s after he allegedly held up the 7-Eleven on Main Street early this morning, Jan 4. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2hTWF5M At least two suspects posed as water company employees last week in order to burglarize the home of an elderly Clifton resident, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09) Jan 5 Moved 914
Translation services in New Jersey Jan 5 Danna5131 2
News Police searching for urinating, bleach-throwing... Dec 26 white mike 1
News Rumana sworn in as Superior Court judge in Pass... Dec 22 Elnora Houston 1
News Paterson laundry company again faces citations ... Dec 22 Elnora Houston 1
News Poll: Should Christie resign if he wants to cas... Dec 18 Tommy Two Times 1
News With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13) Dec 17 Dave Schools 63
See all Clifton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Forum Now

Clifton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Clifton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,618 • Total comments across all topics: 277,776,567

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC