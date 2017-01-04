7-Eleven employee in Lodi reports knifepoint holdup

Police are searching for a white male in his early 20s after he allegedly held up the 7-Eleven on Main Street early this morning, Jan 4. 7-Eleven employee reports he was robbed at knife-point Police are searching for a white male in his early 20s after he allegedly held up the 7-Eleven on Main Street early this morning, Jan 4. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2hTWF5M At least two suspects posed as water company employees last week in order to burglarize the home of an elderly Clifton resident, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.