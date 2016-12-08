Steve Rogers Runs for Governor
Nutley Public Affairs Commissioner Steven Rogers' wife Natasha applauds her husband at his announcement to run for New Jersey governor at the Madison Hotel in Morristown, Thursday, Dec. 8 The Republican and Fox News guest contributor was an adviser to the Trump presidential campaign.
