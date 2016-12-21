Securities Traders Charged in Market Manipulation Scheme

They are scheduled to appear later today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven C. Mannion in Newark federal court. According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court: From December 2013 to December 2016, Taub, Shmalo, and other conspirators allegedly orchestrated a sophisticated scheme to manipulate the prices of securities of numerous public companies by coordinating trading in dozens of brokerage accounts that the conspirators controlled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City InfoZine.