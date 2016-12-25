Ring in 2017 with a party at The Shannon Rose54 minutes | Food
Ring in 2017 with a party at The Shannon Rose Dine and celebrate at the Ramsey and Clifton locations Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2hkWBMe The Shannon Rose Irish pub will offer a celebratory four-course meal in honor of the New Year. Top off 2016 with a party, starting at 9 p.m., that includes a four-course meal, a premium open bar, a champagne toast and a late-night breakfast buffet.
