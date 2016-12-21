'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice's bankruptcy settlement approved by court

A settlement between "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice and her creditors has been approved by a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge in Newark, leaving the reality star free to pursue to her legal malpractice lawsuit against her former bankruptcy lawyer James Kridel. Under the settlement, Giudice will keep 55 percent of any potential winnings from the legal malpractice suit, with the remaining 45 percent going to any remaining creditors.

