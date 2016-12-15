Passaic County Democrats pick first Muslim freeholder
Passaic County Democrats pick first Muslim freeholder Assad Akhter, an aide to Rep. Bill Pascrell, makes history Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2hU5LwJ Passaic County Democrats made history on Thursday night when they elected Assad Akhter, the first Muslim to serve on the Board of Freeholders. About 200 members of the Passaic County Democratic Committee met at the Elks Club in Clifton and cast a unanimous voice vote in favor of Akhter, a Paterson resident who is deputy chief of staff to Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-Paterson.
