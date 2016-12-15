One student's road from Paterson to Harvard
David Velasquez of Paterson got news this week that left his family in tears: He's been accepted by Harvard University One student's road from Paterson to Harvard David Velasquez of Paterson got news this week that left his family in tears: He's been accepted by Harvard University Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2hL0TxL David Velasquez, a student from Paterson who attends Pioneer Academy in Wayne, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016. Velasquez has been accepted to Harvard University.
