NJ family turned runaway teen girl in...

NJ family turned runaway teen girl into a sex slave, prosecutors say

Friday Dec 16

An Essex County woman has admitted to working with her husband and son to force a runaway teenage girl into becoming a sex slave. Ernestine Bowman, 32, of Orange, was indicted with four others in April 2015.

