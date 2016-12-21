Man was drunk during fatal wrong-way crash, cops say
Louis Yanez, 32 of Clifton, was apparently traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of Route 46 near the Garden State Parkway around 5 a.m. when his 2009 black Infinity while collided with a Honda CRV, police said. The male driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09)
|Wed
|moved the shore
|913
|Police searching for urinating, bleach-throwing...
|Dec 26
|white mike
|1
|Rumana sworn in as Superior Court judge in Pass...
|Dec 22
|Elnora Houston
|1
|Paterson laundry company again faces citations ...
|Dec 22
|Elnora Houston
|1
|Poll: Should Christie resign if he wants to cas...
|Dec 18
|Tommy Two Times
|1
|With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13)
|Dec 17
|Dave Schools
|63
|Award at John Hopkins Univ Ctr for Talented Youth
|Dec 15
|BethH
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC