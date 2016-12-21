Man, 20, gets 10 years in slaying of man outside liquor store

CLIFTON -- A 20-year-old township man accused of killing a 21-year-old man outside a liquor store accepted a plea deal on Friday that will put him in prison for 10 years. The Bergen Record reports that Owen Soltis pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in connection with the Oct. 15, 2015, shooting death of Leandro Mendoza outside of Lexington Liquors on Lexington Avenue in Clifton.

