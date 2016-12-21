Man, 20, gets 10 years in slaying of man outside liquor store
CLIFTON -- A 20-year-old township man accused of killing a 21-year-old man outside a liquor store accepted a plea deal on Friday that will put him in prison for 10 years. The Bergen Record reports that Owen Soltis pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in connection with the Oct. 15, 2015, shooting death of Leandro Mendoza outside of Lexington Liquors on Lexington Avenue in Clifton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumana sworn in as Superior Court judge in Pass...
|Thu
|Elnora Houston
|1
|Paterson laundry company again faces citations ...
|Thu
|Elnora Houston
|1
|Poll: Should Christie resign if he wants to cas...
|Dec 18
|Tommy Two Times
|1
|With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13)
|Dec 17
|Dave Schools
|63
|Award at John Hopkins Univ Ctr for Talented Youth
|Dec 15
|BethH
|1
|Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12)
|Dec 12
|the shore
|68
|Italians Are The Most Corrupt Judges, Lawyers &... (Nov '15)
|Dec 10
|Burned
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC