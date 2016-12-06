Letter: Clifton sidewalk project jammed through
Letter: Clifton sidewalk project jammed through Once the council acts, that's the law of the city? Which democracy is the mayor looking at? Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2gQcHO6 It looks as though the "Dwas Line Four" on the Clifton City Council and the city manager received their holiday gifts early with the start of the Dwas Line Road sidewalk project. Joy to the few.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumana sworn in as Superior Court judge in Pass...
|Thu
|Elnora Houston
|1
|Paterson laundry company again faces citations ...
|Thu
|Elnora Houston
|1
|Poll: Should Christie resign if he wants to cas...
|Dec 18
|Tommy Two Times
|1
|With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13)
|Dec 17
|Dave Schools
|63
|Award at John Hopkins Univ Ctr for Talented Youth
|Dec 15
|BethH
|1
|Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12)
|Dec 12
|the shore
|68
|Italians Are The Most Corrupt Judges, Lawyers &... (Nov '15)
|Dec 10
|Burned
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC