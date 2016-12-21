Joseph Federico, Director of NJ Met Inc., Announces 2016 Toy Drive to Benefit Oasis, Paterson NJ
NJ MET, Inc. Director Joseph Federico announced that the company's annual holiday toy drive will once again benefit Oasis, a Haven for Women and Children, in Paterson, NJ. They have been the recipient of the Toy Drive for the last five years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Game Developer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumana sworn in as Superior Court judge in Pass...
|Thu
|Elnora Houston
|1
|Paterson laundry company again faces citations ...
|Thu
|Elnora Houston
|1
|Poll: Should Christie resign if he wants to cas...
|Dec 18
|Tommy Two Times
|1
|With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13)
|Dec 17
|Dave Schools
|63
|Award at John Hopkins Univ Ctr for Talented Youth
|Dec 15
|BethH
|1
|Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12)
|Dec 12
|the shore
|68
|Italians Are The Most Corrupt Judges, Lawyers &... (Nov '15)
|Dec 10
|Burned
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC