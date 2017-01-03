Frankford school board approves bids for work on roof, vestibule

Work on the Frankford Township School is slated to begin in June after the Board of Education approved a pair of bids to replace the school roof and upgrade security at the school. Board President Ralph Smith said Thursday that about 13 bids were received for the work on the D-wing roof and nine bids were received to install security vestibules in the front entrances of both the middle and elementary schools.

