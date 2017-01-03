Frankford school board approves bids for work on roof, vestibule
Work on the Frankford Township School is slated to begin in June after the Board of Education approved a pair of bids to replace the school roof and upgrade security at the school. Board President Ralph Smith said Thursday that about 13 bids were received for the work on the D-wing roof and nine bids were received to install security vestibules in the front entrances of both the middle and elementary schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09)
|7 hr
|Moved
|914
|Translation services in New Jersey
|10 hr
|Danna5131
|2
|Police searching for urinating, bleach-throwing...
|Dec 26
|white mike
|1
|Rumana sworn in as Superior Court judge in Pass...
|Dec 22
|Elnora Houston
|1
|Paterson laundry company again faces citations ...
|Dec 22
|Elnora Houston
|1
|Poll: Should Christie resign if he wants to cas...
|Dec 18
|Tommy Two Times
|1
|With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13)
|Dec 17
|Dave Schools
|63
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC