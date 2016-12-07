Food Crawl: Turkish scene around South Paterson Food Crawl: Turkish scene around South Paterson Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2gUuIe0 Have a hankering for some simit? There is no seating area at Taskin Bakery on Hazel Street, but you can visit its retail section any hour of the day and get your fix. Drive down Main Street at the lower end of Paterson, and you'll find a lively and diverse array of restaurants and businesses nearby - hair salons and hookah shops, halal meat markets and various Middle Eastern eateries, a Syrian bakery and a Turkish coffee shop, among many others.

