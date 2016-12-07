Food Crawl: Turkish scene around Sout...

Food Crawl: Turkish scene around South Paterson

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: NorthJersey.com

Food Crawl: Turkish scene around South Paterson Food Crawl: Turkish scene around South Paterson Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2gUuIe0 Have a hankering for some simit? There is no seating area at Taskin Bakery on Hazel Street, but you can visit its retail section any hour of the day and get your fix. Drive down Main Street at the lower end of Paterson, and you'll find a lively and diverse array of restaurants and businesses nearby - hair salons and hookah shops, halal meat markets and various Middle Eastern eateries, a Syrian bakery and a Turkish coffee shop, among many others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rumana sworn in as Superior Court judge in Pass... Thu Elnora Houston 1
News Paterson laundry company again faces citations ... Thu Elnora Houston 1
News Poll: Should Christie resign if he wants to cas... Dec 18 Tommy Two Times 1
News With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13) Dec 17 Dave Schools 63
Award at John Hopkins Univ Ctr for Talented Youth Dec 15 BethH 1
News Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12) Dec 12 the shore 68
Italians Are The Most Corrupt Judges, Lawyers &... (Nov '15) Dec 10 Burned 2
See all Clifton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Forum Now

Clifton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
 

Clifton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,761 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,013

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC