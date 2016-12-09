Clifton man sentenced in murder of 21-year-old rapper Owen Soltis, accused of being the lookout, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2h70e8G Leandro Mendoza' mother, Alexandra Caro comforted by her son in law, Jaime Borja while attending Owen Soltis sentencing for the murder a year ago of Leandro Mendoza, 21. A 20-year-old Clifton man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday for the killing of a popular 21-year-old local rapper as he helped a friend close a liquor store late one night a little more than a year ago. Owen Soltis, who authorities said was the lookout for three teenagers, had been charged with murder and various weapons violations.

