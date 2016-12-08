Clifton man remembered for service to community
Clifton man remembered for service to community Longtime Clifton resident and businessman Robert Stier remembered Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2h1o3ib Robert Stier, a longtime planning board member and member of the realty company that built the Styretown Shopping Center, died on Dec. 2, 2016. "It's a sad day for us when we lose the pillars of our community like that," Anzaldi said of Stier, who had been reappointed to the planning board in November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumana sworn in as Superior Court judge in Pass...
|Thu
|Elnora Houston
|1
|Paterson laundry company again faces citations ...
|Thu
|Elnora Houston
|1
|Poll: Should Christie resign if he wants to cas...
|Dec 18
|Tommy Two Times
|1
|With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13)
|Dec 17
|Dave Schools
|63
|Award at John Hopkins Univ Ctr for Talented Youth
|Dec 15
|BethH
|1
|Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12)
|Dec 12
|the shore
|68
|Italians Are The Most Corrupt Judges, Lawyers &... (Nov '15)
|Dec 10
|Burned
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC