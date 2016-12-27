Clifton letter: 2016 bonding pays for Dwasline sidewalks5 hours, 7 minutes | Opinion
When any contract is awarded by the council, the CFO must include a certification showing which account the funds are available in to pay for this contract. This information is available to the public through an OPRA request which I completed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09)
|Dec 28
|moved the shore
|913
|Police searching for urinating, bleach-throwing...
|Dec 26
|white mike
|1
|Rumana sworn in as Superior Court judge in Pass...
|Dec 22
|Elnora Houston
|1
|Paterson laundry company again faces citations ...
|Dec 22
|Elnora Houston
|1
|Poll: Should Christie resign if he wants to cas...
|Dec 18
|Tommy Two Times
|1
|With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13)
|Dec 17
|Dave Schools
|63
|Award at John Hopkins Univ Ctr for Talented Youth
|Dec 15
|BethH
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC