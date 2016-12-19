Best of 2016 menu at Spuntino in Clif...

Best of 2016 menu at Spuntino in Clifton11 minutes | Food

Monday Dec 19 Read more: NorthJersey.com

Best of 2016 menu at Spuntino in Clifton The year's best hits for New Year's Eve Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2i8qcGg Looking for a bright spot in 2016? How about the best hits from Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas in Clifton? The restaurant is offering a New Year's Eve "Best of 2016" menu, featuring five popular dishes from the past year, including a crab cake with upland cress and whole grain mustard; braised oxtail ravioli; octopus with fingerling potatoes, cherry tomatoes and red wine; and flatiron steak with roasted garlic potato, charred broccoli rabe and sundried tomato butter - with a sticky date pudding to end the meal.

Clifton, NJ

