Authorities: Wrong-way drunken driver caused fatal crash

Tuesday Dec 27

Authorities say an alleged drunken driver traveling the wrong way on a highway caused a crash that killed one person and injured two other people. Passaic County prosecutors say 32-year-old Clifton resident Louis Yanez was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Route 46 in Clifton when he collided with another car around 5 a.m. Monday.

