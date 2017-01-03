Authorities: Wrong-way drunken driver caused fatal crash
Authorities say an alleged drunken driver traveling the wrong way on a highway caused a crash that killed one person and injured two other people. Passaic County prosecutors say 32-year-old Clifton resident Louis Yanez was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Route 46 in Clifton when he collided with another car around 5 a.m. Monday.
