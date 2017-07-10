Summer's second downtown festival set...

Summer's second downtown festival set for Friday; music on tap from 6 to 9 p.m.

Thursday Jul 6

THEa SFIRSTa SBAND to play Friday night for the First Friday Festival will be Monday Night Social. The band, based in Cleveland, will open the festival at 6 p.m. with music at the Bradley County Courthouse Square.

