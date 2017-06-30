Hinckle Construction moves ahead on r...

Hinckle Construction moves ahead on runway extension

THERE IS PLENTY of dirt exposed at the north end of the Cleveland Jetport, where Hinkle Construction Services of Paris, Ky., is busy preparing the site for a 700-foot runway extension. Hinkle Construction Services of Paris, Ky., is moving forward with grading and site preparation for the $2 million-plus construction of a 700-feet extension to the runway at the Jetport.

