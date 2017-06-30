Gasoline prices in Cleveland among th...

Gasoline prices in Cleveland among the lowest in nation

14 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam received assistance from the General Assembly for his gasoline price increase recently, but prices in Cleveland remained low for the July Fourth holiday as the According to the reporting service, regular gasoline in Cleveland fell 1.3 cents per gallon last week to $1.80 per gallon. Gasoline was selling Monday as low as $1.67 at several Cleveland stations, including the Ocoee Street station which fell to $1.64 at one point."

