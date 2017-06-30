Flash flooding leads to rescues, road damage
Several swiftwater entrapment calls were responded to Saturday by the Cleveland Fire Department, while several roads were blocked by high-rising waters over the weekend. FIREMENa SPERFORM swiftwater rescue of the occupant of this vehicle which was engulfed by floodwaters at the railroad underpass on Inman Street.
