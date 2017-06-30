Flag placement
MORE THAN 400 American Flags have been placed in the veterans section of Fort Hill Cemetery in honor of the community's veterans who are there for their final resting place. Providing the flags was AmVets Post 13. Tennessee AmVets Commander Daniel Koob, of Cleveland, said, "Americans should never forget that our freedoms were paid for by the sacrifices of the military men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces."
