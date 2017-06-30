Fire Marshal says attorney office fire accidental
The Saturday morning fire that destroyed a Cleveland attorney's planned office and led to damage to several adjacent businesses in Athens has been ruled accidental. The Saturday morning fire that destroyed a Cleveland attorney's planned office and led to damage to several adjacent businesses in Athens has been ruled accidental.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gabe thompson
|1 hr
|Inquiring minds
|12
|Michelle mckerchie
|Mon
|Amazen B
|3
|Ryan's
|Sun
|SMH
|1
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|Sun
|Educated Calvinist
|844
|Say NO to John Wootten for Federal Judge
|Sat
|yeah he know
|3
|I miss u
|Jun 28
|Jeep
|11
|Amy R
|Jun 28
|big dogg
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC