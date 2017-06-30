Cleveland man dies from motorcycle wreck injuries
Robert V. Griffith Jr., 51, was operating a 2004 BMW cycle, when he lost control in the 2200 block of Lower River Road. The accident occurred around 9 p.m., according to Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Clinton Tudors.
