Builders partner with Habitat for Blitz Build

Wednesday

As part of Habitat for Humanity's Home Builders Blitz 2017, professional homebuilders and suppliers will provide the labor, funding and materials to help more than 200 families across the U.S. As part of Habitat for Humanity's Home Builders Blitz 2017, professional homebuilders and suppliers will provide the labor, funding and materials to help more than 200 families across the U.S. build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter. "Habitat for Humanity's Home Builders Blitz is truly a testament to the willingness of local builders to invest in their communities," said Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International.

