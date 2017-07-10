Alexander Tells Cleveland Kiwanians He Is "Working to Help 162,000...

Alexander Tells Cleveland Kiwanians H...

Thursday Jul 6 Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Sen. Lamar Alexander on Thursday told members of the Kiwanis Club of Cleveland that he is "working to help the 162,000 low-income Tennesseans who make less than $12,000 a year and who under current law receive zero help buying insurance, as well as the 350,000 Tennesseans who may not be able to buy insurance in the collapsing Obamacare exchanges unless Congress acts soon." "My first concern is the 162,000 low-income Tennesseans who currently have no help with their health insurance and the 350,000 Tennesseans who may not be able to buy insurance in the individual market next year.

