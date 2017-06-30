VEC prepares pilot program for broadband

VEC prepares pilot program for broadband

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

Volunteer Electric Cooperative is planning to soon implement a pilot program to determine the technical and financial viability of providing fiber broadband services. Volunteer Electric Cooperative is planning to soon implement a pilot program to determine the technical and financial viability of providing fiber broadband services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Say NO to John Wootten for Federal Judge 2 hr yeah he know 3
I miss u Jun 28 Jeep 11
Amy R Jun 28 big dogg 2
What Happned To Applebees? Jun 27 Anonymous 4
Tyler Daly (Sep '13) Jun 26 Bluedevil2005 2
Snitch - Bradkey and Mcminn counties (Nov '13) Jun 24 Kina 41
Amber Locke Jun 23 IdHitIt 3
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Tornado
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,801 • Total comments across all topics: 282,170,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC