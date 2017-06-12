Trial Of Truck Driver In Wreck That C...

Trial Of Truck Driver In Wreck That Claimed 6 Lives At Ooltewah Exit Is Delayed

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

The trial of a truck driver charged in six deaths at the Ooltewah exit of I-75 has been delayed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Aaron Dotson 9 min smalltown 2
Black men 1 hr Conductor 13
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) 10 hr laugh a minute 843
Luanne Winn 20 hr None 6
Charles Scruggs? Jun 14 GoldenRoses95 1
What Happned To Applebees? Jun 14 Anonymous 1
Who are the slumlord rental companies in Lebanon? Jun 14 JustCurious123 3
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,240 • Total comments across all topics: 281,807,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC