Tony Boston Presents "The Next Big Hit" At The Convention Center Aug. 19
Local promoter Tony Boston is presenting "The Next Big Hit" musical talent showcase at the Convention Center on Aug. 19. The musical lineup includes Kandace Carter, Kayla Moore, Genesis, KB, Timiethea, Kharre Fade, 30, Yung Loud, Feline DaQueen, 3Ramidal, J Will, Sisi Eberhandt, Adolescent, Jimmy Allgood, and Flay.
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snitch - Bradkey and Mcminn counties (Nov '13)
|50 min
|Kina
|41
|Amber Locke
|Fri
|IdHitIt
|3
|Black men
|Jun 21
|White girl
|18
|What Happned To Applebees?
|Jun 19
|Anonymous
|2
|Ross for less
|Jun 18
|American
|1
|Liquor stores near Cleveland??? (Apr '13)
|Jun 17
|Captain Obvious
|6
|Aaron Dotson
|Jun 17
|Stayawayfromthelaw
|4
