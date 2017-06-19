Tony Boston Presents "The Next Big Hi...

Tony Boston Presents "The Next Big Hit" At The Convention Center Aug. 19

Local promoter Tony Boston is presenting "The Next Big Hit" musical talent showcase at the Convention Center on Aug. 19. The musical lineup includes Kandace Carter, Kayla Moore, Genesis, KB, Timiethea, Kharre Fade, 30, Yung Loud, Feline DaQueen, 3Ramidal, J Will, Sisi Eberhandt, Adolescent, Jimmy Allgood, and Flay.

