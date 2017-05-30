TN Arts Commission Approves Grant Award For Lee University $1,500
Representative Kevin Brooks, representing the 24th Legislative District announced Friday that Lee University is the recipient of a grant from the TN Arts Commission for Fiscal Year 2018 in the amount of $1,500.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terry Bell aka BUBBA
|19 hr
|Hahaha
|4
|Drug Task Force agent arrested in Bradley Count... (Jun '08)
|19 hr
|Concerned Group
|36
|Who are the slumlord rental companies in Lebanon?
|21 hr
|Rented
|1
|Dr.T.L. Lowery's Ministry (Aug '10)
|Thu
|Educated Calvinist
|53
|Snitch - Bradkey and Mcminn counties (Nov '13)
|Thu
|real shields
|39
|Will from Sports Village
|Wed
|JustCurious123
|1
|Remember When ... (May '12)
|Tue
|Cecily Gunn
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC