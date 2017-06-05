The Refuge, Impact Cleveland partner to help Blythe Oldfield
Dustin Tommey, executive director of Impact Cleveland, spoke to the Public Affairs Committee of the Cleveland/Bradley Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday. Terry Johns, executive director of The Refuge, spoke to the Public Affairs Committee of the Cleveland/Bradley Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr.T.L. Lowery's Ministry (Aug '10)
|Mon
|Anonymous
|54
|Jerry blurton
|Sun
|Beware
|2
|Benjamin Baird
|Jun 4
|CuriousFemale
|1
|These 2 bitches
|Jun 4
|Curious
|2
|Little Brown Dog Found
|Jun 3
|30 yr old
|1
|Sarah Jean Loftis
|Jun 2
|Twisted
|1
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|Jun 2
|Educated Calvinist
|836
