Tennessee's Deakins Extends Lead on Day Two of T-H Marine BFL...
Marshall Deakins of Dunlap, TN, extended his lead at the All-American on Pickwick Lake Friday with 5 bass weighing 20 lbs, 11 oz, bringing his 2-day total to 10 bass weighing 45 lbs, 1 oz. Boater Marshall Deakins of Dunlap, Tennessee, extended his lead at the 34th annual T-H Marine Bass Fishing League All-American on Pickwick Lake Friday with five bass weighing 20 pounds, 11 ounces, bringing his two-day cumulative total to 10 bass weighing 45 pounds, 1 ounce.
