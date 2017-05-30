Tennessee's Deakins Extends Lead on D...

Tennessee's Deakins Extends Lead on Day Two of T-H Marine BFL...

Marshall Deakins of Dunlap, TN, extended his lead at the All-American on Pickwick Lake Friday with 5 bass weighing 20 lbs, 11 oz, bringing his 2-day total to 10 bass weighing 45 lbs, 1 oz. Boater Marshall Deakins of Dunlap, Tennessee, extended his lead at the 34th annual T-H Marine Bass Fishing League All-American on Pickwick Lake Friday with five bass weighing 20 pounds, 11 ounces, bringing his two-day cumulative total to 10 bass weighing 45 pounds, 1 ounce.

