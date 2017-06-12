Standifer accepts Tennova apology

The Cleveland man who claimed he and his family had been barred from Tennova Healthcare following an incident late last week when he attempted to help what he called another in need confirmed "What transpired in our community is not an isolated incident, and we must continue to strive to find a solution to this problem," Standifer said. "Whether it be new legislation in regards to Assisted Outpatient Treatment, meeting with those who can invoke policies within their own organizations or further cementing a legality that is already in place, something must be done to make sure that people like Steve are released to organizations or individuals that can assist them with transitioning to the care they need."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.