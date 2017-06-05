Sarah F. Owenby
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Ruble McCurry and Pearl Odessie Wattenbarger McCurry; and husband, Henry V. Owenby. Survivors include her son, Wayne V. Owenby of Cleveland; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; sister, Alice Parker of Sandy Springs, Ga; brother, James Lloyd McCurry of McAlister, Okla.; and several nieces and nephews.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jerry blurton
|2 hr
|Wilson Co Jail
|5
|Child molester living by Byars Dowdy Elementary (Oct '13)
|22 hr
|Black
|2
|Hamilton Station Apartments
|Fri
|cardboard box
|2
|Will from Sports Village
|Jun 7
|Duh
|2
|Judge John T Gwin (Jan '15)
|Jun 7
|MagnaCarta61
|23
|Dr.T.L. Lowery's Ministry (Aug '10)
|Jun 5
|Anonymous
|54
|Benjamin Baird
|Jun 4
|CuriousFemale
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC