Saluting the American flag

NAVAL SEA CADETS raised a new U.S. flag up the flagpole at the Elks Lodge in downtown Cleveland Wednesday evening, at the conclusion of the 2017 Flag Day program. This flag had flown over the state Capitol in Nashville, and was secured for the Elks Lodge by Circuit Court Judge Andrew Freiberg and State Sen. Mike Bell.

