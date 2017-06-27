Rotary Club honors Tim Spires in weekly luncheon ceremony
Cindy Spires, widow of Rotary Past President Tim Spires, accepts his Blue Badge from his friend and fellow Rotarian Cameron Fisher. Rotarian David Carroll gave a summary of Spires' history with the Rotary Club of Cleveland, of which he had been a member since 2008, and noted one special subject which was close to the Spires' hearts.
