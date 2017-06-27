Rotary Club honors Tim Spires in week...

Rotary Club honors Tim Spires in weekly luncheon ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

Cindy Spires, widow of Rotary Past President Tim Spires, accepts his Blue Badge from his friend and fellow Rotarian Cameron Fisher. Rotarian David Carroll gave a summary of Spires' history with the Rotary Club of Cleveland, of which he had been a member since 2008, and noted one special subject which was close to the Spires' hearts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amy R 4 hr big dogg 2
What Happned To Applebees? Tue Anonymous 4
Tyler Daly (Sep '13) Jun 26 Bluedevil2005 2
Snitch - Bradkey and Mcminn counties (Nov '13) Jun 24 Kina 41
Amber Locke Jun 23 IdHitIt 3
Black men Jun 21 White girl 18
Ross for less Jun 18 American 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,370 • Total comments across all topics: 282,092,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC