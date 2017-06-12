Ronald Jess Queen

Ronald Jess Queen

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

A faithful and loving husband of almost 60 years, as well as a loving and caring father, Queen spent 20 years in the U.S. Navy, from which he retired as a commander. Because of his love for life and his desire to continue serving, he spent 20 years at Maycor, where he enjoyed a second retirement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Happned To Applebees? 1 hr Anonymous 1
Black men 3 hr IKR 2
Who are the slumlord rental companies in Lebanon? 5 hr JustCurious123 3
Hamilton Station Apartments 6 hr MagnaCarta61 5
Luanne Winn 9 hr Nobodysbiz 5
why do u make fun of fat people? (Aug '12) 22 hr WTF 5
Amy R 23 hr lady cat fisher 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,259 • Total comments across all topics: 281,751,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC