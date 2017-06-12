Robert Glenn Denton

Robert Glenn Denton, 77, a longtime resident of Cleveland, went home to be with our Lord Friday morning, June 16, 2017, after a long battle with cancer. He loved to hunt and fish and spent many happy hours with his sons and grandson.

