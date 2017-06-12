Robert Glenn Denton
Robert Glenn Denton, 77, a longtime resident of Cleveland, went home to be with our Lord Friday morning, June 16, 2017, after a long battle with cancer. He loved to hunt and fish and spent many happy hours with his sons and grandson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ross for less
|16 hr
|American
|1
|Liquor stores near Cleveland??? (Apr '13)
|Sat
|Captain Obvious
|6
|Aaron Dotson
|Sat
|Stayawayfromthelaw
|4
|Michelle mckerchie
|Sat
|Stayawayfromthelaw
|2
|Snitch - Bradkey and Mcminn counties (Nov '13)
|Sat
|Anonymous
|40
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|Jun 16
|laugh a minute
|843
|Luanne Winn
|Jun 15
|None
|6
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC