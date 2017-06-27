Paul Huff Parkway development gets approval from City Council

The Cleveland City Council has moved ahead with approval of significant retail and residential development along Paul Huff Parkway, despite concerns about the probability of increased traffic in The Cleveland City Council has moved ahead with approval of significant retail and residential development along Paul Huff Parkway, despite concerns about the probability of increased traffic in the area. Council members and visitors to Monday's work session all expressed reservations about the proposed commercial development, and the addition of approximately 200 housing units.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.