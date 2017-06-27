Paul Huff Parkway development gets ap...

Paul Huff Parkway development gets approval from City Council

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

The Cleveland City Council has moved ahead with approval of significant retail and residential development along Paul Huff Parkway, despite concerns about the probability of increased traffic in The Cleveland City Council has moved ahead with approval of significant retail and residential development along Paul Huff Parkway, despite concerns about the probability of increased traffic in the area. Council members and visitors to Monday's work session all expressed reservations about the proposed commercial development, and the addition of approximately 200 housing units.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Happned To Applebees? Tue Anonymous 4
Hope Alexandria White of Lebanon Tn Mon Ashley 1
Tyler Daly (Sep '13) Mon Bluedevil2005 2
Snitch - Bradkey and Mcminn counties (Nov '13) Jun 24 Kina 41
Amber Locke Jun 23 IdHitIt 3
Black men Jun 21 White girl 18
Ross for less Jun 18 American 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,762 • Total comments across all topics: 282,087,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC