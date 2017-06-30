Over 200 Students Attend 32nd Annual Summer Honors At Lee
Lee University concluded its 32nd annual two-week Summer Honors residential program, which drew 213 students from 23 different states and Indonesia to Lee's campus, a record-setting turnout.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Say NO to John Wootten for Federal Judge
|20 hr
|Sun
|2
|I miss u
|Wed
|Jeep
|11
|Amy R
|Jun 28
|big dogg
|2
|What Happned To Applebees?
|Jun 27
|Anonymous
|4
|Tyler Daly (Sep '13)
|Jun 26
|Bluedevil2005
|2
|Snitch - Bradkey and Mcminn counties (Nov '13)
|Jun 24
|Kina
|41
|Amber Locke
|Jun 23
|IdHitIt
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC