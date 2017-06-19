Nicholas Lillios named recipient of '...

Nicholas Lillios named recipient of '17 Rotarian of the Year honor

Thursday Jun 22

He is a fourth-generation Rotary Club of Cleveland president, as family member C.C. Card was president in 1936, Bob Card was president in 1952 and Amy NICHOLAS LILLIOS, center, receives the 2017 Rotarian of the Year honor from Cleveland Rotary Club President Victor Boltniew, left, and Rotarian Roger Fuller. He is a fourth-generation Rotary Club of Cleveland president, as family member C.C. Card was president in 1936, Bob Card was president in 1952 and Amy Card-Lillios was president in 1996.

