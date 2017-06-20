New Trial Date To Be Selected In Case...

New Trial Date To Be Selected In Case Of Ooltewah Wreck In Which 6 People Were Killed

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

A new trial date will be chosen soon for the Benjamin Brewer trial, which was set to begin today in the courtroom of Judge Don Poole, but was delayed after the defense said it discovered new evidence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ross for less Sun American 1
Liquor stores near Cleveland??? (Apr '13) Jun 17 Captain Obvious 6
Aaron Dotson Jun 17 Stayawayfromthelaw 4
Michelle mckerchie Jun 17 Stayawayfromthelaw 2
Snitch - Bradkey and Mcminn counties (Nov '13) Jun 17 Anonymous 40
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) Jun 16 laugh a minute 843
Luanne Winn Jun 15 None 6
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. North Korea
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,805 • Total comments across all topics: 281,879,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC