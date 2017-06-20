New Trial Date To Be Selected In Case Of Ooltewah Wreck In Which 6 People Were Killed
A new trial date will be chosen soon for the Benjamin Brewer trial, which was set to begin today in the courtroom of Judge Don Poole, but was delayed after the defense said it discovered new evidence.
