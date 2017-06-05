New pastor to begin a ministry at Park Bible Baptist
Rev. Brian Henson will be assuming the job of senior pastor at Pennsville's Park Bible Baptist Church on Sunday, June 11. Pastor Henson completed his Bachelor's degree in Pastoral Ministry in 1999 at Lee University, Cleveland, Tennessee and is currently working on a Master of Divinity at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary which he should complete in 2018. He and His wife, Jamie, have been married for 17 years, and they have four children: Abby, 16; Caroline, 9; Calvin, 5; and Evelyn, 2. Recently he served in a full time ministry capacity at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Raleigh, North Carolina.
