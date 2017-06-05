New pastor to begin a ministry at Par...

New pastor to begin a ministry at Park Bible Baptist

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Jersey Journal

Rev. Brian Henson will be assuming the job of senior pastor at Pennsville's Park Bible Baptist Church on Sunday, June 11. Pastor Henson completed his Bachelor's degree in Pastoral Ministry in 1999 at Lee University, Cleveland, Tennessee and is currently working on a Master of Divinity at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary which he should complete in 2018. He and His wife, Jamie, have been married for 17 years, and they have four children: Abby, 16; Caroline, 9; Calvin, 5; and Evelyn, 2. Recently he served in a full time ministry capacity at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr.T.L. Lowery's Ministry (Aug '10) Mon Anonymous 54
Jerry blurton Sun Beware 2
Benjamin Baird Jun 4 CuriousFemale 1
These 2 bitches Jun 4 Curious 2
Little Brown Dog Found Jun 3 30 yr old 1
Sarah Jean Loftis Jun 2 Twisted 1
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) Jun 2 Educated Calvinist 836
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,937 • Total comments across all topics: 281,581,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC