Nancy J. Bayless

Nancy J. Ware-Langford Bayless was born May 15, 1942, in Cleveland, to the late Walter L. Ware and Rosa Lee McMahan-Ware. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Shelby Langford; son, Lionel Langford; nephew, Owen Ware Jr.; aunt, Hazel Foster; and her brothers-in-law: Leonard Wood and Clarence Donoho.

