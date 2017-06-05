Nancy J. Bayless
Nancy J. Ware-Langford Bayless was born May 15, 1942, in Cleveland, to the late Walter L. Ware and Rosa Lee McMahan-Ware. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Shelby Langford; son, Lionel Langford; nephew, Owen Ware Jr.; aunt, Hazel Foster; and her brothers-in-law: Leonard Wood and Clarence Donoho.
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hamilton Station Apartments
|38 min
|MagnaCarta61
|1
|Will from Sports Village
|12 hr
|Duh
|2
|Jerry blurton
|14 hr
|Mugshot
|4
|Judge John T Gwin (Jan '15)
|22 hr
|MagnaCarta61
|23
|Dr.T.L. Lowery's Ministry (Aug '10)
|Mon
|Anonymous
|54
|Benjamin Baird
|Jun 4
|CuriousFemale
|1
|These 2 bitches
|Jun 4
|Curious
|2
