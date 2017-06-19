Master plan input sought in gathering by city P&R on Tuesday
Cleveland officials will be seeking input from city residents on Tuesday evening for assistance in compiling a master plan for the Parks and Recreation Department. Cleveland officials will be seeking input from city residents on Tuesday evening for assistance in compiling a master plan for the Parks and Recreation Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Happned To Applebees?
|10 hr
|Anonymous
|2
|Ross for less
|Sun
|American
|1
|Liquor stores near Cleveland??? (Apr '13)
|Jun 17
|Captain Obvious
|6
|Black men
|Jun 17
|White girl
|16
|Aaron Dotson
|Jun 17
|Stayawayfromthelaw
|4
|Michelle mckerchie
|Jun 17
|Stayawayfromthelaw
|2
|Snitch - Bradkey and Mcminn counties (Nov '13)
|Jun 17
|Anonymous
|40
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC