Market at the Mill welcomes farmers, rain on first day
Oddly enough, one of the farmers selling produce at the opening of the Market at the Mill Thursday had the last name Flood. This fact seemed appropriate when heavy, constant rains, struck that ARNOLDa SFLOOD brought several kinds of vegetables to Thursday's Market at the Mill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ross for less
|16 hr
|American
|1
|Liquor stores near Cleveland??? (Apr '13)
|Sat
|Captain Obvious
|6
|Aaron Dotson
|Sat
|Stayawayfromthelaw
|4
|Michelle mckerchie
|Sat
|Stayawayfromthelaw
|2
|Snitch - Bradkey and Mcminn counties (Nov '13)
|Sat
|Anonymous
|40
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|Jun 16
|laugh a minute
|843
|Luanne Winn
|Jun 15
|None
|6
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC