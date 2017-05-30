James Woody locking up career
JAMES WOODY, left, of Woody's Lock and Key, has concluded a 37-year career in the business and is stepping down. The business is being taken over by his two sons, Jim, second from right, and Tim, right.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Little Brown Dog Found
|7 hr
|30 yr old
|1
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|22 hr
|Educated Calvinist
|836
|Drug Task Force agent arrested in Bradley Count... (Jun '08)
|Thu
|Concerned Group
|36
|Dr.T.L. Lowery's Ministry (Aug '10)
|Thu
|Educated Calvinist
|53
|Snitch - Bradkey and Mcminn counties (Nov '13)
|Thu
|real shields
|39
|Remember When ... (May '12)
|May 30
|Cecily Gunn
|3
|A message to Aaron Woody at Lee University
|May 30
|Never Again
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC