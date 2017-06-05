Hargett hand-delivers checks for 2 Cl...

Hargett hand-delivers checks for 2 Cleveland library grants

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

Secretary of State Tre Hargett recently visited the Cleveland and Bradley County community to make two grant presentations as an investment in the local library and its users. SECRETARYa SOFa SSTATE Tre Hargett visited the Cleveland/Bradley Public Library to present a check for $9,418.50 for a library technology training grant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Child molester living by Byars Dowdy Elementary (Oct '13) 1 hr To be left alone 3
Judge gwin 2 hr kammy 3
Who are the slumlord rental companies in Lebanon? 9 hr Woody woodpecker 2
Judge John T Gwin (Jan '15) 9 hr Woody woodpecker 24
Jadon Copeland 12 hr Toby 1
Jerry blurton Sat Wilson Co Jail 5
Hamilton Station Apartments Jun 9 cardboard box 2
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,966 • Total comments across all topics: 281,701,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC